WWhilst the CDU is still fine-tuning its reform ideas for tax policy as part of its work on the new basic programme, the CSU is a step further in this area. Your Tax Commission finally put your wishes and convictions on paper. She formulates her offer on six pages – with powerful side blows towards the traffic light: “No more procrastinating and squabbling. No more bazookas and double booms.”

Compared to the considerations of the sister party, the CSU is more determined to reduce the burden on taxpayers. The CDU also wants to relieve the middle, and with regard to companies, there is agreement that their tax rates are too high in international comparison. But the CDU can also imagine a “moderate” increase in income tax for very high incomes if the solidarity surcharge is dropped. This is not the case with the CSU, even if, unlike in the past, it has refrained from an apodictic no to tax increases. The different statements of the dissimilar sisters on inheritance tax are also interesting.

Get to the “middle class belly”

The CSU writes, “Achievement must be worthwhile”. The CDU says that the “middle class belly” punishes millions of top performers in Germany. According to everything that has been heard, the reform approaches formulated as theses for the party leadership meeting a month ago continue to reflect the state of the debate. The progressive income tax rate ensures that the state benefits above average from every salary increase. The subsistence level (currently: 10,908 euros) is completely unencumbered, the part of the income above that is burdened more with each additional euro. The progression is particularly pronounced at the bottom of the tariff (up to a taxable income of 16,000 euros), after which the marginal burden does not increase quite as quickly. Even if this does not result in a round course in the graphic representation, this is commonly referred to as the middle class belly.

The CDU is planning the following promise: “We want to noticeably flatten the income tax rate and significantly increase the income limit from which the top tax rate applies.” This is followed by the aforementioned increase for very high incomes.

Like the CDU, the CSU wants to simplify income tax. It is committed to abolishing the supplementary tax and “strictly” rejects other uses, i.e. it is against energy, health or care solos. She wants to bundle the tax allowances as far as possible and link them to inflation so that they are not eroded by currency depreciation. For this reason, the CSU advocates putting the income tax rate “on wheels”.







And the inheritance tax?

Because homes in Bavaria are particularly expensive, the CSU Tax Commission is tempting families with a one-off tax allowance of 500,000 euros for owner-occupation. Due to the development of construction prices, the allowances in inheritance tax would have to be at least doubled. She also wants to make siblings, nieces and nephews better off. In general, the CSU wants to give the state governments the right “to be able to determine the amount of inheritance tax in order to protect property”. The countries are entitled to the full amount anyway, she argues. These are classic CSU demands. She complains about it in Karlsruhe. On Friday she submitted her long-awaited lawsuit against the applicable inheritance tax to the Federal Constitutional Court.