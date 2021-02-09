Philipp Weinmann is a research associate at the Chair of Political Science at the Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg.

When the black-yellow coalition reformed the electoral law in 2011, the electoral law expert Hans Meyer rated it as “the most dissolute piece of electoral law I have ever experienced”. He couldn’t know what was to come. The electoral law passed by the CDU / CSU and SPD in 2020 makes its predecessor serious competition in this regard.

Experts sharply criticize the grand coalition’s electoral law

The new law immediately met with massive criticism, including from experts in the public hearing. However, this did not prevent the government from passing the law, as in 2011, against the opposition of the opposition, whereupon the opposition, as in 2011, has now filed a complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court. If the court takes its own standards seriously, it would have to declare the current electoral law, such as that of 2011, unconstitutional for several reasons.

Unbalanced overhang mandates will be allowed again without need

Firstly, unbalanced overhang mandates are allowed again without necessity, which means that CDU and CSU are systematically favored. Even though this bonus is “only” three mandates, these majorities can make a decisive difference. Similar to the way in which a person with the second most instead of the most votes can win presidential elections in the USA, the next federal government could only be legitimized by a minority instead of a majority of the voters represented in the Bundestag. Who could then prevent parties from forming such a democratically illegitimate government? The alleged reason for overhang seats – a reduction in parliamentary size – is not convincing either, as the savings achieved are very small.

The reintroduction of unbalanced overhang mandates has also escalated the political conflicts over the right to vote, as the lawsuit shows. It was therefore politically unwise to open up the trenches that were filled in in 2013 for the benefit of three mandates. The opposition also pursues its own power interests and also benefits from the larger Bundestag. But the FDP, the Left and the Greens have put forward a proposal that would demonstrably reduce the size of the Bundestag much more, demonstrating that they are willing to make bigger losses.

The CDU and CSU have tried to regain bonus mandates since 2013

The CDU and CSU, on the other hand, have been trying to regain the bonus mandates since 2013: initially in an unlimited amount (proposal by Norbert Lammert 2016), then at least 15 mandates (Wolfgang Schäuble 2019), then seven overhang mandates in the draft presented in 2020. Now three mandates.

The Constitutional Court should finally end these unworthy attempts to secure political benefices. Even the first overhang mandate can decisively change the majorities for coalitions and once again cause the illegal effects that caused the reform marathon in 2008 to begin in the first place.

The law is sloppy and ambiguous in many places

Second, the new electoral law unnecessarily violates proportional representation between the state lists of parties. This is particularly strange, since the CDU and CSU have been emphasizing country proportionality for years and the law largely comes from their pen. If the legislators use this law to justify their positions, then they should at least adhere to it themselves.

Thirdly, the law is so sloppy that several key points remain ambiguous. Just as the rules of the game in sport must be clearly established before a competition, this is all the more true for the rules of the game in elections. However, the law does not provide clear instructions on how many overhang mandates should be permitted or what happens if a person leaves an overhang mandate. As the opposition parties complain, ambiguous voting rights cannot be constitutional.

In addition to the foreseeable illegality, the fundamental problems have not been resolved either. Major enlargements of the Bundestag are still possible. Two measures of the law reduce the enlargement: on the one hand, the offsetting of overhang mandates with list mandates. On the other hand – but not until the next but one election – the reduction from 299 to 280 constituencies. However, it was known from scientific studies that this is nowhere near enough. The law, absurdly, leads to enlargements after each election, even if there are no overhang mandates and no compensation mandates are required.

Many parties have apparently said goodbye to the rule variable

Many parties and members of parliament have apparently long since abandoned the goal of being able to comply with the rule of 598 again. There was practically no mention of this in the political debates. But that corresponds to an enlargement of parliament through the back door, without justification and public discussion.

After seven years of preparation, implementing such an illegal, bumbling and half-baked reform shows how irresponsibly the CDU / CSU and SPD deal with the right to vote. There are many indications that, in a kind of salami tactic, the electoral law will be tampered with from election to election if public pressure makes this inevitable. As in 2011, the Constitutional Court is the last resort to ensure a fair and constitutional electoral system for the upcoming federal election.