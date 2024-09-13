Home policy

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

No majority without AfD or BSW and the Left – that is the situation in Thuringia. Expert André Brodocz classifies the first indications of a solution.

Erfurt/Munich – Even after the Thuringia election, state politicians in Erfurt are still brooding over more or less insoluble problems in forming a majority. As things stand, a majority can only be achieved with either the AfD – or with the BSW and the Left. Even an alliance of the CDU, BSW and SPD would need another vote. Precisely from the two parties against which the CDU has erected a firewall, AfD and the Left. And some Christian Democrats are already up in arms against the pact with the BSW.

Nevertheless, there are indications that Mario Voigt’s Thuringian CDU wants to risk a kind of “blackberry coalition” with Sahra Wagenknecht’s new party – at least that is how Erfurt political scientist André Brodocz sees it when asked by IPPEN.MEDIAHowever, he considers a coalition between AfD and BSW, which is also being discussed, to be more or less out of the question

CDU and BSW to sign pact in Thuringia? “Confidentiality seems to me to be a sign”

In fact, the CDU, SPD and BSW have been talking to each other in Thuringia for a few days. Initially, little was known about the content of these meetings. And that is precisely what Brodocz sees as a signal. “This confidentiality seems to me to be a sign that those involved are seriously working on an agreement on cooperation.”

Meeting in Thuringia’s state parliament corridors: The top candidates of BSW and CDU, Katja Wolf and Mario Voigt (right) © IMAGO/Sascha Fromm/Funke Foto Services

If the three state parties actually reach an agreement, there would be a tie in the state parliament: the alliance, whatever it is, would have 44 seats, and the opposition made up of the Left and AfD would also have 44. Is that desirable?

“I am currently expecting a stalemate government made up of the CDU, BSW and SPD,” Brodocz confirms. One advantage: unlike a minority government, no majority is possible against this. A not entirely unimportant factor. In the old state parliament, for example, the CDU, with the help of the AfD, had pushed through a reduction in the property transfer tax against the will of the red-red-green minority government. It is nevertheless questionable whether BSW and CDU will always be able to keep their own ranks closed.

Thuringia between AfD and BSW: Is Voigt also facing a turbulent election for prime minister?

Another critical point, based on the experience of 2020, would be the election of the Prime Minister. There would be no absolute majority – if all MPs were present. Only in the third round of voting is a simple majority of the votes cast sufficient. In this very round of voting in 2020, the AfD ignored its own candidate and briefly hoisted FDP MP Thomas Kemmerich into the office of head of government.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Brodocz now considers it quite possible that CDU leader Mario Voigt will only be elected as prime minister in the third round of voting. This could happen in a run-off election against Björn Höcke – or, in the absence of an opponent, on the basis of “more yes votes than no votes”. Shortly after the election, Voigt had spoken to IPPEN.MEDIA optimistic about finding a majority.

Brodocz, however, does not consider it “realistic” that the AfD and BSW will actually join forces in Thuringia. Nevertheless, the AfD has a new lever after the election in the state parliament: With the blocking minority, it could, for example, block judge nominations for which a two-thirds majority is required – and thus provoke either cooperation or a “small state crisis”, as political scientist Jürgen Falter explained on election night. (fn)