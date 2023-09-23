Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

In Thuringia, the CDU and AfD voted together. An analysis of Wahl-O-Mat answers shows how close the parties really are in terms of content.

Frankfurt – Die Cooperation between the CDU and AfD in Thuringia caused a stir. Especially given the right-wing populist party’s rising poll numbers, the question arises as to whether this cooperation will occur more often in the future. How much do the thematic positions of the two parties overlap? The German Institute for Economic Research got to the bottom of this question by providing answers from CDU and AfD compared in the Wahl-O-Mat. These are already publicly available for the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria.

According to the analysis, the answers clearly show how close the Union and AfD are. At the federal level, 55 percent of the positions agree, and in Thuringia and Bavaria even 74 percent agree. In Hesse there is also a high overlap between the FDP and AfD (66 percent, the same as between the AfD and CDU).

The greatest overlap between the CDU and AfD is in environmental and climate policy, followed by economics and finance. The Free Voters in Bavaria are also close to the CDU and AfD. The institute sees the SPD as far removed from these values Greens and the left. The traffic light party FDP only shares AfD positions in social policy. The obvious conclusion is that the cooperation between the CDU and AfD, with so much in common and at the same time a great distance from the other parties, may not have been the last. This is also the conclusion Time in a comment.

“It would only be problematic if the CDU allowed itself to be officially tolerated by the AfD”

The Darmstadt political scientist Christian Stecker assumes that there will be discussions in the eastern CDU about voting majorities within the framework of minority governments with the AfD with a view to the state elections. “The stronger the AfD and the larger the right-wing voter majority, the more difficult it will be for the CDU to enforce a hermetic firewall to the AfD within the party,” he said.

The example of Andreas Rödder, chairman of the CDU Basic Values ​​Commission, shows that such discussions already exist. He had recently shown himself to be open to CDU minority governments in the East, even if they were occasionally supported by the AfD. If such a model were to emerge, the AfD would at least indirectly co-govern. CDU top politicians immediately rejected the idea. The historian Rödder, on the other hand, said star: “It would only be problematic if the CDU allowed itself to be officially tolerated by the AfD and entered into agreements for this. That would be a red line.”

CDU defends actions in Thuringia – Klingbeil criticizes Merz

The CDU leadership has rejected criticism of the Thuringian state parliamentary group’s actions. “We must not become dependent on others when it comes to our convictions and our initiatives,” said General Secretary Carsten Linnemann on Monday (September 18) after meetings of the CDU top committees in Berlin. This was discussed very seriously in the Federal Executive Board. Thuringia’s state and parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt explained the procedure and received approval. It was about relieving the burden on families. Offers to the minority government were rejected. It was clearly stated that there were no agreements with the AfD.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil fears a permanent shift in the political landscape after the joint vote between the CDU and AfD. He criticized that the CDU had begun to normalize a right-wing extremist party and give it creative options. “I have hope that this won’t happen again,” said Klingbeil. With regard to CDU party leader Friedrich Merz, he added: “However when I see how Mr. Merz is now allowing himself to be celebrated to some extent for thatthen I don’t believe that you will somehow draw a consequence from this misconduct that would indicate that you won’t do it again.” (cgsc with dpa)