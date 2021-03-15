Nnothing like get out of here! Let’s get away from the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, in which the CDU did so badly. Armin Laschet is on the stage in the foyer of the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus in Berlin on Monday afternoon and wants to move forward.

In all haste: civil courtesy is a must. So the CDU chairman first congratulates the winners, the Greens Winfried Kretschmann and the social democrat Malu Dreyer. The result is disappointing for the CDU, but in times of crisis the head of government always has an official bonus. In order not to leave his own people in Baden-Württemberg, which is so important for the CDU, without a donation, Laschet says that a successful Prime Minister like Kretschmann also “collects points” that the “smaller coalition partner” brought in. So that’s what is left of the once so proud Southwest CDU.

Laschet, for whom it is the first elections since he was CDU chief with ambitions for the candidacy for chancellor, collects whatever positive can be found. He mentions that according to the status on Monday lunchtime, the CDU will be the strongest force in the local elections in Hesse, which also took place on Sunday. Then he touches on a subject that troubled the Union not so long ago. If he could get anything positive out of the elections, it would be the declining approval for right-wing populists. Mixing two language images, Laschet says: “The AfD is on the decline.”

Laschet is also trying to turn the mask affair, i.e. the allegations against members of the Union in the Bundestag, of having received six-figure commissions for brokering mask business, by pointing out how quickly the CDU reacted. “I can hardly remember an affair in the history of the last few decades, where within 48 hours the person concerned resigns the mandate, leaves the Bundestag faction and leaves the party.” That could only refer to the CDU member Nikolas Löbel, who so acted. CSU man Georg Nüßlein finally still refuses to give up his mandate.

A little swipe for Olaf Scholz

In the meetings of the Presidium and Board of Directors, it is reported later, there is a lot of resentment about the criticism from the SPD of the Union, which at the weekend was once again assumed by the comrades to be particularly susceptible to inadmissible amalgamation of political activity and doing business. As a token of its determination, the board of directors decided on principles for a code of conduct on Monday, which, although already in force in the party, should be reaffirmed in this way. This includes that MPs should disclose their secondary activities even if they are carried out free of charge. In addition, even candidates for mandates and offices must disclose what paid jobs they are doing in order to rule out conflicts of interest. The party chairman is under pressure to act, not least because the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, under the leadership of chairman Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), reacted very quickly to the affairs. Until last Friday, all MPs had declared in writing that they had not achieved financial benefits from business with medical equipment in the pandemic.