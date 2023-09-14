Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

AfD helps Union reduce taxes in Thuringia. © Martin Schutt/dpa

The opposition has pushed through a tax cut in Thuringia for the first time against the will of the red-red-green government. The CDU got a majority with the help of the AfD.

Berlin – The opposition has pushed through a tax cut in Thuringia for the first time against the will of the red-red-green government. A draft bill from the CDU for a lower real estate transfer tax received a majority in the state parliament in Erfurt on Thursday because, alongside the FDP, the AfD contributed the decisive votes. The CDU initiative caused a stir and raised questions among political competitors, such as how the largest opposition faction in the Thuringian state parliament feels about the firewall against the AfD, which in Thuringia is classified as proven right-wing extremist by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The CDU, AfD and FDP jointly pass a law to cut taxes in Thuringia for the first time

It was decided by 46 votes to 42 to reduce the real estate transfer tax. Home builders and property buyers only have to pay 5.0 instead of 6.5 percent tax. According to forecasts, the loss of income is 48 million euros annually.

Representatives of the government coalition of the Left, SPD and Greens criticized the tax cut as a “unique process” and a “pact with the devil”. The CDU gives the AfD leeway and influence on the state budget, said Left parliamentary group leader Steffen Dittes. The CDU is beginning to “actually set in motion a small government coalition in the opposition, including the AfD”. (bohy/dpa)