The government majority continues to discuss the reform of the Highway Code, praised several times by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini. And the leader of the League returns to talk about it relying on his official social accounts, in which he actually asks for the integration of new rules that better guarantee the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, otherwise called weak road users. And in doing so, he also hints at one of the potential laws that will be introduced to protect those who use bicycles on busy roads.

“One of the priorities of the new Highway Code will be to restore respect on the roads and sidewalks: not only more rules for those who use scooters, but also greater protection for pedestrians and cyclists, who are unfortunately among the main road victims – reads a post published on Facebook by Salvini – For this reason, among the regulations in the pipeline, also the safety distance of one and a half meters to overtake a cyclist. To fight the massacres on the roads, everyone must play their part, with common sense and a sense of responsibility ”. The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure labels the protection of pedestrians and cyclists his own prioritywhich is why he intends to push for interventions that safeguard the health of both.

The leader of the League never misses an opportunity to talk about the reform of the CdS, he had done so only a few days ago after hearing the news of a man who at the wheel of his Peugeot 206 had been stopped by the traffic police after traveling 15 kilometers on the wrong way on the motorway in the Turin area. Drunk driving the wrong way on the highway for 15 kilometers – Salvini had always written on Facebook – People like this, the license he must never see her again for the rest of his life“. Words that followed up on what the minister himself had declared a few days earlier: “Safer roads and highways, with more penalties for those who drive and kill drug addicts and drunk, more protection for cyclists and pedestrians and zero tolerance for those who use their cell phones while driving. They are some of the goals of the new Highway Code on which we are committed”.