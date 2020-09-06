There is a tense atmosphere between India and China. China is doing provocative actions with India in the eastern Ladakh region. Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday that India’s security would be maintained not only on the northern and western borders, but also on the strategic location of ‘extended neighborhoods’ in the emerging defense landscape.

Theater command will be ready soon He said that India values ​​its emerging relations with the US and is strengthening its traditional ties with Russia. The country shares a mature and strong defense and security system with these two powers. Addressing a meeting on defense exports, General Rawat, referring to the proposed reforms in the military structure, said that the CDS and the ‘theater commander’ jointly played a key role in the unity of the command and the service headquarters and the associated commander integrated effort. India is working on setting up a number of theater commands under major reforms in the military sector that will integrate some of the commands of the three wings of the army so that the future security challenges facing the country can be effectively dealt with.

Units of the three armies will be deployed in every commandEach theater command will consist of units of the Army, Navy and Air Force and all of them will function as a unit led by an expeditionary commander in view of security challenges in a specific geographical area. The government appointed General Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff on 31 December last year to coordinate the three services of the Army. Rawat spoke about the key aspects of India’s security doctrine while talking about the regional defense scenario.

Border security with relation to neighborsIn this context, he referred to the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. “In the emerging security scenario, India’s security will not only be maintained at IB, LOC or LAC but also at the strategic location of the ‘extended neighborhood’,” he said.

Defense relations with many countries For the last few years, India has been strengthening its defense and security ties with several nations in its extended neighborhood, such as Indonesia, Singapore and several countries in the Gulf region. General Rawat said that strong dialogue between the CDS, COSC (Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee) and the Political Executive (Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs) should ensure single-point military advice, strategic direction and optimal use of resources.