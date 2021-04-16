It is no secret to anyone the range of unpleasant surprises that Cyberpunk 2077 is being, despite being one of the most anticipated games in the recent history of video games. From lousy performance on base consoles to a massive amount of bugs, gamer complaints have flooded the networks. Even though the company is committed to improving the performance of the game and keep releasing new patches regularly, gamers are still disappointed with this aspect.
However, it seems that the bad reviews among the players have not had an economic impact on the Polish company, since CDProyekt presents a record of annual profits, at a level considerably higher than that obtained in any other fiscal year in the company’s history.
CDProyekt presents a record of annual profits thanks to Cyberpunk 2077
This information comes to us through two preliminary figures presented by CDProyekt today and collected by the Gamesindustry website. The profit figure of $ 512 million contributed by the company represents a very noticeable increase compared to the 210 million dollars achieved during 2015, in which they launched The Witcher 3, their previous best-seller. This comparison serves as a sample of the enormous benefits that Cyberpunk 2077 has brought to the company, despite all the controversies that have accompanied the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer canceled
We hope that CDProyekt will be able to keep its word and improve the state of the game, so that all fans of the company can enjoy the new futuristic RPG of the Polish company in the best possible state. Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Xbox One, Ps4, Pc, and Stadia, and it’s pending to receive a new generation version at the end of this year 2021.
