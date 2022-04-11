Now what Cyberpunk 2077 finally made it to next-gen consoles and generally speaking it’s in a much better state, CD Projekt RED You can now start working on all the post-launch content that this game will receive. Of course, this also includes its paid expansions, which are still planned to debut in the future.

Because CDPR had not spoken about these expansions again, it was believed that the Polish studio was no longer working on them, but you can rest easy since Pawel Sasko, director of missions for Cyberpunk 2077mentioned that they are still in development:

“We continue to work on more things for you. Daily I’m reviewing missions, talking to my team about various topics, so yes we are. Unfortunately I can’t tell you anything about our future plans. But I assure you that we are working on expansions; we are working on things for you.”

Considering that CDPR is also doing the version next-gen from The Witcher 3as well as a new game in this franchise, it will surely take a while for us to know anything about these expansions, but at least they are already on their way.

Publisher’s note: It will be difficult for this whole situation to be forgotten any time soon, and from now on, CDPR will have to be much more careful with the way they promote their games. Obviously the studio learned an important lesson from all of this, and I highly doubt they’ll be wrong again in the future.

Via: comic book