Over five billion euros of assets under management for total real estate investments generated in the area amounting to 10 billion. It is the goal that the CDP group plans to achieve within three years through the management of real estate and infrastructure funds. The protagonist of this challenge is Cdp Real Asset Sgr, the company led by Giancarlo Scotti which today in Milan, together with the president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Giovanni Gorno Tempini and the managing director Dario Scannapieco, presented the guidelines of the strategic plan, in the wake of the plan of the CDP group which identifies the asset management company as the pole dedicated to fund and asset management activities in the real asset sector. There are four strategic lines of intervention, which enhance a wealth of skills unique in the panorama of Italian real estate asset management companies: the development of social infrastructures for living, the redevelopment of abandoned public assets, support for the tourism sector and the growth of the Italian infrastructure market. The goal, explains Scotti, is to “operate in the area to follow our starting principles: operate on social housing, on the redevelopment of public buildings and continue on the tourism and infrastructure sector”.

The enabling factors will be those of “bringing investments to the territory in compliance with ESG criteria and to be the point of reference for national and international investors who wish to invest in Italy”. These activities will therefore be carried out with a strong focus on ESG (Environment, Sustainability, Governance) investments and thanks to the role of Cdp Real Asset as a catalyst for Italian and European financial resources. In particular for social infrastructures for living, the objective is to promote interventions characterized by a high social impact on the territory and focused on the ‘3S’ of sustainable living: Social, Student and Senior housing. Cdp Ra was a pioneer in supporting social housing through the FIA, Fondo Investimenti per l’Abitare, a fund of funds launched in 2010. The FIA ​​has used two billion euros of its own resources and activated a further two billion euros of third parties, for a program of around 250 initiatives which aims at the creation of 19,000 social housing and 7,000 beds in temporary and student residences, through a network of 29 funds managed by nine asset management companies: “Student accommodation – underlines Scotto – is an essential part, a very topical issue, which we have been following since the establishment of our first fund in 2010. The second fund, recently born, the Fnas, will have the main objective precisely in the student residences and in the creation of new beds” .

Precisely for this reason, Scotti underlines, “we solicited the various asset management companies present on the market because we operate with a basic logic of funds, we have received proposals and from these proposals it is clear that there is a plan, a program to be able create and put 10,000 bed places to work, which will be concentrated not only in a single large city, which is Milan, but also in cities with excellent universities”. In line with the CDP strategic plan, which identifies social infrastructure as one of the group’s ten fields of intervention, the Fnas, Fondo Nazionale Abitare Sociale, joins the Fia to replicate the virtuous model of collaboration between public and private entities, including a leading role is played by banking foundations. The investment target is one billion euros, to be pursued also thanks to the involvement of European resources, in particular the EIF, the European Investment Fund (EIB group), with which a working table has been set up, in the context of a broader agreement between the CDP groups and the European Investment Bank. With regard to the valorisation of former public buildings, the focus will then be on urban regeneration: for years the CDP group has been engaged in the valorisation of its real estate portfolio, mainly of public origin, through the recovery and redevelopment of the structures, with a positive impact on the Public administration, private individuals and the territory, guaranteeing the highest standards in terms of quality and energy efficiency. The redevelopment projects involve a total of more than one million square meters, distributed throughout the national territory, for investments of around 1.5 billion euros, with significant impacts in terms of satellite activities and employment. Chapter Tourism: Cdp Ra’s strategy is based on two lines of intervention: redevelop accommodation facilities that require major investments, through acquisition operations and subsequent enhancement, in partnership with the operators selected for subsequent management. And support the growth of managers by providing them, against the acquisition of ownership of the real estate assets, the financial resources necessary to support growth programs: “We are looking at the tourism sector both from the point of view of the holiday-leisure sector, and of the city sector”, even if “we don’t think so much in a logic of sector, but according to the two objectives that we set for ourselves: first, that of bridging the gap in the quality of the properties, because despite a very strong demand for tourism there is still room to improve the quality of the property offer; second, that of continuing to help a number of Italian operators, who operate in our territory, to grow”. The instrument for pursuing these objectives is the National Tourism Fund, in which Cdp is a co-investor with the Ministry of Tourism, which has an investment program of over 1 billion euros in about 40 structures, for over 6,000 rooms. Furthermore, as part of the overall intervention program, Cdp Ra, as “implementing entity”, will complete the acquisition, redevelopment and start-up program of hotel management for at least 12 assets by 2025, using the 150 million provided for in the of the specific measure of the Pnrr.

Lastly, with regard to infrastructure, Cdp Ra recently launched the ‘Fof Infrastrutture’, the first Italian fund of funds in the infrastructure sector, with a target of 500 million euro, of which 300 have already been subscribed. In a sector that is still underdeveloped in Italy, the fund was created with three main objectives: to encourage the growth of funds active in the sector, also by supporting newly established asset managers and vehicles; reduce the gap with the other main economies, directing investments towards the development of sustainable infrastructures and attracting the resources of institutional investors in favor of projects with real impacts on the territory. Through selective investment in alternative investment funds, key sectors for our economy such as the energy and digital transition, the circular economy and renewable energies will be supported.