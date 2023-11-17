Cdp: 3.5 billion bond issue a success

The third retail issue of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti concluded successfully, attracting subscriptions of over 3.5 billion euros from 100 thousand investors. The news was communicated by CDP, which had already closed the placement of the six-year bond early on Wednesday. This stock will deliver a 5% return in the first three years, followed by a variable rate linked to the three-month Euribor increased by 0.90% per year over the following three years. The bonds, maturing in 2029 and traded on the Italian Stock Exchange, will benefit from a preferential tax rate of 12.5%, as opposed to the standard rate of 26%. Mf reports it.



CdP replicated the strategy adopted in previous issues aimed at small investors. In March 2015, year of launch of the retail program, the institution had increased the offer from 1 to 1.5 billion euros after just five days, closing early. A similar scenario occurred in 2019 during the second retail bond issue, with an increase in the offering to 1.5 billion euros and the early closure of the placement, in response to demand that had exceeded the maximum amount offered, in the period from 10 to 21 June.

This third retail issue follows three operations aimed at institutional investors. In February, CDP issued its first green bond of 500 million euros, with orders for 2.6 billion. In April, a one billion dollar Yankee bond made its debut on the American capital market, attracting interest four times greater than the offering. In mid-October, the last seven-year bond issue was carried out, with orders of over 1.9 billion euros, quadrupling the amount offered.

