Cdp, statute changes and board of directors increases

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa (CDP) announces that the Shareholders’ Meeting met today in extraordinary session in full form and subsequently in ordinary session.

The Assembly, after having approved some changes to the Statute agreed between the members, it appointed the new Board of Directors for three financial years, expiring on the date of approval of the Budget at 31 December 2026.

The following have been appointed directors: Giovanni Gorno Tempini (President), Dario Scannapieco (designated as CEO), Matilde Bini, Maria Cannata, Stefano Cuzzilla, Luisa D’Arcano, Francesco Di Ciommo, Luigi Guiso, Giorgio Lamanna, Valentina Milani, Flavia Mazzarella.

The statutory amendments approved in the extraordinary session concern the increase in the number of members that make up the Board of Directors from 9 to 11 and the referral to compliance with the legislation on gender balance in the composition of corporate bodies. (both for the ordinary and separate composition of the Board of Directors and for the Board of Statutory Auditors), as well as the consequent revision of the strengthened constitutive and deliberative quorums.

The Shareholders’ Meeting, in expressing its best wishes for the new directors’ success in their duties, thanked the outgoing Directors for their commitment and the results achieved.