Cdp, Matteo Salvini's card is Alessandro Daffina

Meloni holds the authority, Salvini has a financier. Is the prime minister aware of the identity of her deputy's new close ally? Dario Scannapieco's mandate as CEO of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti expires in April, and the League leader has now identified a candidate to replace him. The intention is to replicate the approach taken with Enel, appointing a CEO who Meloni would find difficult to reject, similar to Flavio Cattaneo. The nomination takes place before the European elections, with the power dynamics still unchanged. This is what was reported by Il Foglio.

Shortly before Christmas, in Rome, Salvini met with Cattaneo, facilitated by the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. An honored guest was present at the meeting: Alessandro Daffina, known as the “youth banker”, former Fuan militant and head of Rothschild Italy. Daffina is Salvini's trump card. Salvini's proposal for Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is the banker Daffina. Meloni is against it. There remain two important state subsidiaries under Salvini's influence: Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Ferrovie. Scannapieco currently leads Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, while Luigi Ferraris heads Ferrovie. Initially, Meloni had the intention of replacing Scannapieco, but now she seems inclined to confirm it.

CDP, the prime minister wants Scannapieco's reconfirmation

The final decision is up to Meloni, but must be agreed with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, led by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, and with government allies. The investees, in addition to generating liquidity through the sale of shares, allow the launch of the Mattei Plan, guaranteeing over 5 and a half billion in investments in Africa. Scannapieco would represent continuity and loyalty for Meloni. However, Salvini has already moved his pawns by nominating Daffina as an alternative candidate. Before the Christmas holidays, Salvini anticipated himself by meeting his “candidate” together with Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel.

Cattaneo's appointment was one of Salvini's most significant successes, obtained thanks to circumstances and affinities. Salvini is convinced that he has found another Cattaneo in Daffina, an individual known both to Meloni and his party. Daffina currently leads Rothschild Italia and has been close to Gianfranco Fini in the past. Salvini supports Daffina because he needs “another manager in the investee companies” and to shake things up in this tactical action. The right is divided between the old and new guard, and Daffina seems closer to the former. Salvini is opting for a homeopathic approach, trying to contrast Meloni with a figure belonging to his more traditional wing.

If Salvini were to propose Daffina for the leadership of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, a banker associated with Rothschild and of conservative orientation, Meloni will be ready to challenge, arguing that a friend of Draghi is more valuable than a colleague from Fuan.