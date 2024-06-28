Sala on the CDP Board of Directors? The Mef’s response

“The hypothesis of the director of the economics department is devoid of any foundation Mef, Marcello Hall on the Board of Directors Deposits and Loans Fund contrary to what is read today in many newspapers”. Thus a note from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Furthermore, it is noted that the Director of the Treasury (Riccardo Barbieri) and that of the Accounting Department (Biagio Mazzotta) become part of the separate management board based on the regulatory provisions Cdp. The provisions of the law will be punctually respected for the entire composition of the Board of Directors also with reference to the so-called separate management.