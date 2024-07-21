Cdp: the new Board of Directors confirms Dario Scannapieco as CEO

The new Board of Directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa (CDP), appointed by the Assembly of 15 July, met today under the chairmanship of Giovanni Gorno Tempini. The Board of Directors confirmed Dario Scannapieco as Chief Executive Officer.



They were also, Members of the internal Committees of the Council appointed: Risk and Sustainability Committee, Compensation Committee, Nominations Committee and Related Parties Committee.

The Risk and Sustainability Committeewith support functions to the Board of Directors in matters of risk management, strategy, policy and sustainability reporting, is composed of the Directors Maria Cannata (President), Francesco Di Ciommo, Giorgio Lamanna and Valentina Milani.

The Compensation Committeewhich has the task of formulating proposals to the Board of Directors regarding the compensation of corporate and statutory bodies, is composed of the Directors Francesco Di Ciommo (President), Stefano Cuzzilla and Matilde Bini.

The Nomination Committeewith support functions in the process of appointing members of the corporate bodies of companies directly and indirectly owned by CDP, is composed of Giovanni Gorno Tempini (President), Dario Scannapieco and Riccardo Barbieri Hermitte, in compliance with the provisions of the relevant Internal Regulations.

The Related Parties Committeewhich expresses preventive opinions on transactions with related parties carried out by CDP, is composed of the Directors Flavia Mazzarella (Chairman), Luigi Guiso and Luisa D’Arcano.