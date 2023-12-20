Cassa Depositi e Prestiti: 4.5 billion operation

The board of directors of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti gave the go ahead to new initiatives for a total amount of 4.5 billion euros. These actions, as indicated in a press release, are aimed at supporting businesses, territories, infrastructures and international cooperation. In detail, financing has been approved to encourage internationalization and exports, as well as interventions aimed at facilitate access to credit for Italian businessesas reported by Il Giornale.

Among the beneficiaries of these initiatives “there are small, medium and large companies, excellences of Made in Italy, which aim at new investment programs with positive impacts on strategic supply chains and in a plurality of production sectors”. The company controlled by the Treasury, with Dario Scannapieco as CEO and Giovanni Gomo Tempini as president, does not provide specific details on the approved operations, as usual, but in the case of infrastructures it shared some details: it highlighted that the strategic plan until 2024 commits to supporting public administrations in the digital and green transitionand therefore the board of directors approved interventions “for the creation of cutting-edge infrastructure for the benefit of the community”.

Furthermore, Cassa announced the approval of the “new agricultural sector policythe food, wood and paper industries”, developed through a process of analysis of ESG issues relevant to these sectors. The policy aims to guide the allocation of resources in priority sectors in order to promote the protection of biodiversity, combat climate change, combat deforestation and generally reduce environmental impacts, including through the adoption of new technologies, as well as ensuring the protection of people.

READ ALSO: Cdp, the 3.5 billion bond issue is a success

Subscribe to the newsletter

