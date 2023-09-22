Cdp, the change of pace to support the economy of the country in crisis

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is grappling with a profound reorganization of the business area, a step strongly supported by CEO Dario Scannapieco, in line with the route indicated in the strategic plan 2022-2024. A turning point that has a precise purpose, namely – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – to strengthen its role in supporting the Village in a phase of economic slowdown. To draw a balance sheet on the company’s business is Massimo Di Carlo, deputy general director for a year and a half. Very positive signs according to the manager, in the solos first six months of 2023 CDP has committed overall 10 billionit’s about the 60% more than a year ago.

“We ask ourselves on the market as unique – Di Carlo explains to the Sole – because we have become long-term partners of companies and public bodies since the we support you along the entire journey strategic and investment choices. And we do this also thanks to our strengthened presence in the area, with 27 operating points and teams dedicated to businesses and public administration”. In short, it is an approach increasingly tailored to the beneficiaries and which exploits the proximity to the areathanks also to presence of real regional hubs.

