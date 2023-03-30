The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) He had already warned that human rights were being violated in the immigration station in Ciudad Juárez before the fire occurred where 39 migrants died.

The same day that the migrants died, the CNDH informed the Chihuahua National Institute of Migration (INM) that in its facilities they accredited “violations of human rights to legal security, personal liberty and freedom of transit.”

The recommendation was made directly to the head of the INM, Ricardo Garduño, since personnel from the unit detained three people of Turkish nationality to later be transferred to a provisional station.

According to Human Rights, Turkish citizens had all migration permits such as the Multiple Migratory Form (FMM) that allowed them to stay in Mexico for 180 days. However, they were detained, taken to an office, and then forced to leave the country.

“The National Institute of Migration issued a letter of final departure from the country within a period of no more than fifteen calendar days, so that, by their own means, they left Mexican territory through the nearest southern border, which violated their fundamental right to freedom of transit,” said the CNDH in the recommendation issued the same day of the fire.

They stressed that the public servants did not respect the guarantees when conducting the reviews of the migrants, added to the fact that they omitted the immigration administrative procedure.

They said that their transfer to a “Provisional Stay violated their rights to legal security and legality established in the first articles, second paragraph, as well as 14 and 16 of the Political Constitution, in addition to various regulations established in international instruments for the protection of human rights “.

Finally, they requested that the public servants of the INM receive a comprehensive course on training and formation in human rights, in addition to the immigration administrative procedure and review work.