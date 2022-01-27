Pay attention since the meteorological report of the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informs the weather conditions for the time of January 27, 2022 in Mexico City.

For this Thursday, the activation of the Yellow Alert in Milpa Alta and Tlalpan for the probability of low temperature and frost During the first hours, it is expected temperatures between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

The severe weather will be between 04:00 to 08:00, so dress properly to avoid illness. Later, the environment will be hot during the day accompanied by cclear to partly cloudy skies throughout Mexico City.

The local thermometer will read temperature between 14 to 22 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of up to 25 degrees Celsiuswhich will drastically drop to 11 degrees by sunrise tomorrow’s weather.

The wind will blow from the East component at 20 to 30 km/h, no conditions for rain. It is highlighted that the air quality is poor with maximum values ​​of 103 points and PM10.

Tomorrow’s weather January 28, CDMX

is forecast cold to very cold environment with possibility of frost in high areas that surround the Valley of Mexico, this for the tomorrow’s weather january 28so wearing thermal clothing is a great option to avoid sudden changes in temperature.

for tomorrow, the National Meteorological System (SMN) highlights the possibility of partly cloudy to cloudy sky during the day with chance of isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm in 24 hours) in CDMX and Edomex.

The wind will blow from the north component from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The Weather Forecast with the MC. Claudia Martinez.

For this Thursday in Mexico City the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius (°C); during the day the atmosphere will be hot, the sky will dominate clear to partly cloudy.

No conditions for rain. East component wind will blow from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour (km / h). It is recommended to avoid sudden changes in temperature and to be attentive to the updates of the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will mark 19°C, so the environment will be cool and the temperature will continue to drop until Friday morning; it will be cold with a minimum of 11°C.