Guerrero.- A video was leaked through social networks showing a pitched fight between tourists from Mexico City and merchants from Acapulco, Warrior. Even one of those involved pulled out a gun and started shooting into the air.

The events occurred around 11 in the morning on Monday, April 10, outside a market, where merchants clashed with a group of tourists.

After the images were released, the Guerrero Public Security Secretariat reported the arrest of two people from Mexico City, who fought with merchants from the Craft Market in the port of Acapulco. In addition to participating in the fight, they are accused of shooting into the air and carrying illegal substances.

"One of the visitors was carrying a firearm with which he fired shots into the air, to later flee the place aboard a vehicle. A search and location operation began immediately, managing to locate the car, Suzuki brand, Swift type and without license plates a few meters from the La Venta booth on the Autopista del Sol "