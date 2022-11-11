A man accused of the crime of aggrieved rape of a minor was arrested this Thursday by elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

According to the inquiries, the events occurred in 2019 in the Álvaro Obregón town hall, where the man would have gone to visit a person at his home, where the victim of whom he sexually abused also lived.

It was in the streets of the Polanco neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, where the Investigative Police of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Sexual Crimes located the individual.

According to reports, upon seeing the man, the police elements corroborated his name and facial features with which they could identify him.

Subsequently, they arrested the man, who was transferred to the Oriente Men’s Preventive Prison, where he was placed at the disposal of the judge.

According to the 2021 Children and Youth Consultation applied by the National Electoral Institute (INE), one in four minors, from 10 to 17 years old, claim to be exposed to sexual abuse in their community or the environment in which they live.

According to the survey data, sexual violence is the third most serious problem identified by the population located in that age range. In addition, the respondents declared having been victims of violations of their body and intimacy by adults who are in charge of their care.