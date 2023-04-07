Mexico City is the entity with the best salaries across the country, according to the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotionsince it affirms that the Base Contribution salary in the city is 668.14 pesos per daywhich represents 142.8 pesos more than the national base salary.

In addition, it affirms that, during March 2023, the Mexico City was located as the entity with the highest generation of jobs in the countrywith the creation of 14 thousand 244 places formal, according to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In this sense, to this day, Mexico City registers 3 million 411 thousand jobs affiliated with said Instituteof which 87.8 percent are permanent type contracts and 12.2 percent temporary type.

In this way, the month of March 2023 was positioned as the “third best March” since the year 2000, only behind March 2020 and 2019. The increase in formal jobs in March 2023 was 2.6 percent in relation to to the same month of 2022.

In the annual comparison in relation to 2022, the capital of the country was positioned, likewise, as the first entity that generated the most annual jobs in 2023, with 87,991; the second place is occupied by Jalisco, with 85 thousand 939; and the third position is held by Nuevo León with 78 thousand 674.

In six of the nine economic sectors there was creation of formal jobs, the three that presented the highest annual generation in March were: Services for Companies, People and the Home, with 40 thousand 542 jobs; Commerce, with 31,325 jobs; and Transportation and Communications, with 13,827 jobs.

On the other hand, as of March 31, Mexico City was placed as the entity with the highest Contribution Base Salary (SBC) in the country, with 668.14 pesos per day, which represents 142.8 pesos more than the national base salary, the which is 525.32 pesos.

He Secretary of Labor and Employment Promotion, José Luis Rodríguez Díaz de León, He stressed that this trend of positive indicators is the result of the Mexico City Economic Reactivation Plan, headed by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.