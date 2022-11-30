MEXICO CITY 30-Nov-2022 .- In the Budget Package project, the local government proposes a increase of 14.4 billion pesos more for spending than in 2022.

According to the document delivered this Wednesday to the Congress of Mexico City by the Administration of Claudia Sheinbaumthe Expenditure Budget for fiscal year 2023 amounts to the amount of 248 thousand 415 million 083 thousand 383 pesos.

Which means an increase of 14,414,207,660 pesos, compared to 234,875,723 pesos in 2022.

The total amount of money expected to be spent by the 20 central government agencies, according to the project, would be 565 million 718 thousand 298 pesos more than last year.

The budget increases are sought for Headquarters, Finance, Culture, Economic Development, Seduvi, Education, Sibiso, Comptroller, Women, Security, Environment and Counseling.

For Tourism, the budget request almost doubled and a minimal increase was registered as a request for Mobility, Towns and Health.

In contrast, it seeks to cut the budget for four agencies dedicated to disaster prevention and infrastructure reviews, its construction, work and the ordering of the Capital.

The document sent for discussion in Congress establishes that 329 million 197 thousand 13 pesos would be cut from the Secretary of Government and Civil Protection 7 million 740 thousand 617 pesos.

The biggest cut would be to Works, with one thousand 933 million 260 thousand 417 pesos and another 103 million 543 thousand 99 pesos to Work.