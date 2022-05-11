Although the controversy surrounding DNV third report about the collapse of line 12 of the CDMX Metro is recent, it highlights that since the middle of last year, the Attorney General of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) had already limited the communication of ongoing investigations with Stop Norske Veritas (DNV).

And it is that the CDMX Prosecutor’s Officeby Ernestina Godoy Ramos, closed to DNV access to the studies carried out by the official experts assigned to the case of the collapse of Line 12 It happened just over a year ago and left 26 dead and more than a hundred injured.

This because the Norwegian company DNVwith more than 150 years of experience and hired months ago by the Sheinbaum administration due to its great performance in expert reports on international incidents, began to question the methodology of the FGJCDMX forensic.

FGJCDMX limits DNV

The capital’s judiciary also denied the internationally accredited society the access to test protocol information, procedures related to ground zero cleanup, photographic documentationthe cut, the fractographythe metallography and hardnessas well as the standards that the official experts would follow and the data that they would collect.

Since the middle of last year, the date on which the capital government apparently became aware of an alleged conflict of interest, the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office only authorized access to the documentation until its experts issued their opinion.

On June 30, 2021, the prosecutor María de la Luz Alcántar Alcántarresponsible for the ministerial investigation of the incident, denied DNV and its member Raúl Avilés Atrián entry to the Technological Research and Innovation Center of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), where the collapse analyzes were carried out.

“It is known that the person authorized to be present at the tests only as an observer, behaved in an inappropriate manner, since he tried to question the laboratory personnel, as well as the experts regarding the methods and forms in which The studies were carried out in such a way as to intervene in the development and methodology used by the official and authorized experts, as well as the laboratory personnel hired to carry out the studies, conduct that is not possible since it puts at risk the impartiality of the expert opinion that is carried out. is carrying out and therefore its value as an act of investigation”, says the official letter signed by the official.

Alcantar points out that “it is not logical and consistent” that DNVhaving taken their own samples for forensic analysis, ask to witness the procedure used by the experts of the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office and request access to their documents, protocols, standards and data obtained, since they are qualified and certified personnel and the studies of each team of experts should not be “contaminated”.

For this reason, on that date the authorization that engineer Avilés Atrián already had to have access was cancelled, although he left open the possibility of requesting a new permit to take samples of the materials stored in Talleres Tláhuac of the Collective Transportation System.