The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) investigates the alleged participation of others involved in the multi-homicide in the Narvarte neighborhoodafter relatives of the five victims and civil organizations presented new findings in the case.

Apparently there would be at least two other people involved in the murder of photojournalist Rubén Espinosa Becerril and the femicides of activist Nadia Vera, model Mile Virginia Martín, makeup artist Yesenia Quiroz, and domestic worker Olivia Alejandra Negrete.

Although there are people sentenced for the violent acts, the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigation to clarify whether or not there was participation of other people in the murders that occurred almost seven years ago, on July 31, 2015.

They would have traveled in a second vehicle, for which expert analysis, video, network of links, as well as the request for information to different authorities of the State of Veracruz, among other points, are investigated.

New evidence in the Narvarte Case

After the investigation that resulted in the arrests and subsequent sentences against Cesar Omar Martinez Zendejas, Abraham TorresTranquilino and Daniel Pacheco Gutierrezwho has a review resource currently under study, the Narvarte Case resumes presence when considering new evidence that points to more participants.

In addition, the capital authority attends to recommendation number 4/2017 of the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City (CDHCDMX) in which it has sought to comply with the points referred to with the families of the five victims.

One of them was to formalize the agreements reached with the families and their legal representatives to establish an investigation plan where they identified themselves. eight working hypotheses for the Narvarte Caseeach one is investigated.

“Promote access to justice for the victims and ensure that those responsible do not go unpunished, as well as continue due attention to each and every one of the families,” said Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the FGJCDMX, at a press conference.

Compensation to relatives of victims

Compensation payments to four of the five affected families were also covered, three were in December 2019 and one more family in January 2020. The family of the last victim rejected two proposals from the FGJCDMX.

Similarly, the proposal of the capital’s Ministry of Culture to organize cultural activities to claim the memory of Rubén Espinosa Becerril, Nadia Vera, Mile Virginia Martín, Yesenia Quiroz and Olivia Alejandra Negrete was rejected by families.