The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) reported that it is investigating the events in which one person lost their life, and one more was injured when they fell, due to a landslide in works for the placement of a drainage pipe in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, possibly caused by the rains.

According to the investigations of the capital authorities, this Wednesday two workers possibly slipped and fell in the area where the work was being carried out; One of them died and another was injured. for which he was transferred to a hospital.

Once informed, the agent of the Public Ministry of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Álvaro Obregón activated the corresponding protocols and intervened personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services of the Forensic, Photography, Chemistry, Facilities specialties. Plumbing and Architecture, for the collection of evidence.

The Investigation policein turn, was given the task of locating identity witnesses, as well as images from public and/or private cameras.

What happened?

According to the first reports, the accident occurred while the workers were carrying out work inside the a ditch more than two meters deep.

According to witnesses, they both slipped, and when they fell, the concrete plate and the earth that supported it fell over the workers.

Although they tried to help them, Juan, around 70 years of age and who died at the scene, was already buried under the rubble and José, approximately 60 years old, ended up with both legs pinched and after rescuing him, he was hospitalized.