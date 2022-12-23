After a six-year-old boy identified as Ikerallegedly lost his life as a result of the attack of three dogs, as declared by the minor’s aunt, staff of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), is conducting the corresponding investigations.

As part of the specialist investigations of the Institute of Expert Services and Forensic Sciences (INCIFO) They seek to determine through autopsy and another series of tests whether the events actually occurred as the family member described.

According to these studies, Iker’s body, in addition to the alleged dog bites, presents blows to various parts of the body; however, they still cannot determine exactly the cause of his death.

However, experts from the FGJCDMX doubt the version of the minor’s aunt, who is currently detained and under investigation, given the inconsistencies in her statements about the facts.

Likewise, the three dogs, presumably guilty of murder, are insured in the area of ​​the Animal Brigade of the Capital Police, where they are analyzed by experts to find out if they really attacked little Iker.