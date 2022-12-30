The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) requests support to locate Luis Blancas Becerrillost since last December 26 in the México Nuevo neighborhood of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

Luis was wearing navy blue jean pants, an olive green jacket, navy blue tennis shoes, and a light gray kitchen hat; 59 years old, he is of slim build, medium brown complexion and 1.70 meters tall.

The main characteristics are an oval face, a medium forehead, a convex nose, a medium-sized mouth, medium-sized lips, semi-populated eyebrows, a round chin, as well as medium-sized dark brown eyes, dark brown, straight and short hair.

In addition, as a particular sign, Luis Blancas Becerril has a callus on the index finger of his right hand; If you know something please contact the numbers: 5553455080 / 5553455082 / 5553455067.