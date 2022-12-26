Detectives from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) arrested two people in flagrante delicto in a public sports center, located in the Colonia Pueblo de San Bartolomé Xicomulco, Milpa Alta mayor’s officewho were assured various doses of probable drugs.

identified as Michael “N” Y Alexander “N”were surprised by the officers when they tried to market said substances, which were made available to the authorities of the capital.

This arrest was carried out as a follow-up to citizen complaints that warned of the possible existence of a drug sales point in the area, for which reason Investigative Police (PDI) agents deployed field and office tasks that resulted in the seizure of of the possible enervating and arrest of both men.

The detectives, attached to the General Coordination of Territorial Investigationthey observed two individuals who handled transparent plastic bags and who ran when they noticed their presence, for which they were persecuted for a preventive review.

Miguel “N” and Alejandro “N” together with the evidence, were transferred to the Milpa Alta Uno Territorial Coordination, where they were made available to the Public Ministry agent where their legal situation for crimes against health will be determined.