Through a statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) announced that two of the members of the security personnel of the restaurant bar the polarwere at the disposal of a control judge.

The subjects identified as Braulio “N” Y Oscar “N”were arrested by elements of the Investigation Police (PDI)after being linked to the death of a client after being beaten due to an argument.

They also indicated that during the search of the establishment located in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, firearms and cash were located, which were seized by the capital authorities.

“We will present two men detained by elements of the @PDI_FGJCDMX before a control judge during a search of a restaurant bar in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, to clarify the homicide of a person. Firearms and cash were seized during the procedure.” , says the statement.

In this way they join the manager Roman “N”who was arrested on Monday, January 9 and was placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry, who will determine his legal situation, for the crime of intentional homicide.

They killed him for not paying 50% tip

According to statements from witnesses, Antonio Monrroy Jiménez, 59, who was allegedly beaten by staff from the establishment itself, was allegedly assaulted for not having agreed to pay 50% of the tip after receiving the bill.