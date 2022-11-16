Gibrán, a 12-year-old boy, lost his life after falling from a height of approximately 6 meters when he was in a soccer class at the Sportium sports facilities, Desierto de los Leones branch, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

The agent of the Public Ministry of the Coordination of Territorial Investigation of said demarcation, opened an investigation folder by the crime of homicide after the child’s death.

Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City reported that the property, located in the Tetelpan neighborhood, has already been insured.

Inconsistencies in the case of Gibrán

The tragedy occurred on October 31, when the minor was in a soccer class and tried to rescue a ball that had flown and fell from a height of approximately six meters.

According to reports, days after the death of the 12-year-old boy, The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office declared the investigation folder lost and the sports car continued to operate normally. So far, no one has been detained for these events.

For these reasons, on November 14, family and friends demonstrated outside the Sportium Club facilities to demand justice for Gibrán’s case, and denounced that there are inconsistencies in the investigations by the capital’s authorities.

insure property

This Tuesday, it was reported that personnel from the Administrative Verification Institute (Invea) placed seals of suspension of activities in the facilities of Sportium de Álvaro Obregón, after carrying out a review, in addition, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that the corresponding investigations will continue to clarify the case.

Likewise, personnel from the General Coordination of Forensic Investigation and Expert Services, an expert in photography and criminalistics, intervened to continue with the inquiries.

The club, for its part, provided video images, which were collected for analysis by the Cyber ​​Police.

Ministerial personnel, in the company of investigative detectives and photographic experts, carried out the insurance of the property where the club is located.