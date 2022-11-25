A purse That had been lost at the facilities of the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) was returned to the object ownerwhich was a peruvian citizen.

The act was carried out by the Auxiliary Police (PA) of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico Cityin charge of monitoring the AICMwho returned the women’s wallet.

This happened on the morning of this Friday, November 25, in said area of ​​the capital of the country.

You can read:

What happens to the orphans of femicide in CDMX? Some want to help other victims

Narcomantas of the Michoacana Family are investigated in Naucalpan and Atizapán, Edomex

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, is named Distinguished Guest of CDMX; receive keys to the city

Vendors settle on Line B despite the ban on street commerce in the Metro

Government of CDMX would move Glorieta de las Mujeres que Lugan to Interior Circuit

Lost wallet in AICM facilities

The SSC reported in a statement from press about the facts, where he explained that the wallet was lost in the facilities of the AICM and returned to the owner person.

He explained that the purse it was thrown away and contained documents with names of the person. Given this, the object was reported in the Monitoring Center of AICM to begin with the search for the woman who had lost.

After monitoring, a foreign citizen of Peru She presented herself to the corresponding area and identified herself as the owner of said portfolio. The officers of the Mexico City they made the check appropriate to ensure that the person was the owner of the portfolio.

The woman received his wallet, after the uniformed they will deliver to you after review; I know withdrawal of the site.