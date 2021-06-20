The Mexico City Metro was nearing completion of its service. The train arrived at Pino Suárez station, of Line 1, in the direction of Pantitlán. That March 3, the police Fernando, who was assigned to platform security, boarded the convoy expecting to finish his shift quietly, but before reaching the next station heard users scream because a person had been mugged in the car.

The officer Fernando of the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI), whom we will call that for security, recalls that a user activated the emergency lever and the convoy slowed down some 50 meters after leaving the station. Someone told him that there were some men who apparently they were fighting in the wagon and when going to the place, remember that there was “A person pointing a firearm at another, who was bleeding”.

The scene surprised him since the victim was bleeding a lot from the left side of his eyebrow; “He had the injury as if he had been beaten”, he told MILLENNIUM.

Every second was crucial and the policeman did not hesitate to act and took advantage of a moment of carelessness from the aggressor, who turned around which allowed him to disarm him.

“When I saw the person, the only thing I had in my mind was to disarm him, was what I thought, I should disarm him and take care of those who were inside this train. I disarm it and for safety I stock the weapon out, my partner helps me to assure the alleged perpetrator ”

Once the aggressor, a man in his 50s, was subdued, Officer Fernando srequested the corresponding support via radio and at Merced station more companions arrived to prevent him from escaping or attempting any other action, but when he descended with him, the passengers wanted to lynch the alleged criminal.

Given this, the policeman and his colleagues took the aggressor away from the crowd to put him on the patrol and transfer him to the corresponding Public Ministry, while the wounded man was treated, since he said that he had been shot three times.

“In the first instance, users were afraid and after seeing the police action, they congratulated one for it, but later came anger and annoyance; they definitely wanted to lynch him in the wagon.

“We got to the station where we got him off, but the users were very angry because they wanted to lynch the alleged perpetrator whom I presented to the Public Ministry aboard a patrol. The victim was given medical support, after safeguarding his physical integrity and knowing that he was well, we told him that it was necessary for him to go to the Public Ministry to draw up the corresponding act and he did support us, he said ‘come on, I do want to raise charges, assaulted me, pointed a gun at me ‘”

The police officer reports that the alleged thief commented that “he did nothing, that he did not know and was innocent”; however, the PBI element saw him with the gun in his hand pointing at his victim, who commented: ‘I am assaulting, he took my money, pointed a gun at me and shot me three times in the feet to get me to give him the money. ‘

“The aggressor did not see himself in the street, he was a citizen of about 50 years.

The arrest of the alleged suspect did not last more than 20 minutes since the train advanced thanks to the immediacy of the policeman Fernando, who comments that “it is not common for this to happen on public roads and it is something that one does not expect.”

However, despite the fact that in the Metro the officer only had the bulletproof vest and padlocks to secure the offenders, he risked his life when he saw that a person “entered with a weapon chasing his victim.”

