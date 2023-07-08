The battle for the next succession in the Headquarters of Government of Mexico City shows the same intensity, but still hidden, as the formal process to define the presidential candidacies of the ruling party, headed by Brunetteand the opposition front, which in the country’s capital is led by the National Action Party.

The decline of Rosa Icela Rodríguez -the candidate closest to President López Obrador- and the elimination of Martí Batres after being appointed interim ruler, leaves only two runners on the Morenista route: the parliamentary leader Ricardo Monreal and Clara Brugada, for the second time mayoress of Iztapalapa, the most populous commune in the city.

On the other side of the sidewalk, two PAN members stand out: Santiago Taboada and Lía Limón, respectively mayors of Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón. The capital prosecutor’s office seems to have exhausted the elements to implicate Taboada in the so-called “Real Estate Cartel”. If, as everything indicates, this cartel did exist, attacking it in the background would force the local justice system to take action against former officials of Miguel Mancera, the previous ruler and one of the greatest “untouchables” of the current administration.

Ricardo Monreal has resumed, but in encrypted code, the dialogue with Palacio. Something in those communications led him to hold the register of him to measure himself against Marcelo Ebrard, Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López, but his gaze seems to focus on the capital’s territory. Added to his trajectory and his political weight in the square is what seems to be an atmosphere in his favor due to the enormous challenge that it will represent for Morena to preserve the city after the 2021 debacle.

Reading the near future of monreal It has attracted requests to decline in favor of one of his adversaries, but he has let them know that he will remain until the results of the polls are known, in September. According to sources close to the Zacatecan politician, he has shared this determination with substantive interlocutors.

For his part, Brugada Molina’s bet is to achieve the feat of freeing himself from his anchorage in Iztapalapa, where he emerged almost 30 years ago after abandoning his classes at a modest high school and dedicating himself to political activism. Her aspirations make her travel today on the same horse as Claudia Sheinbaum, licensed head of government. The showy profusion of resources that Dr. Sheinbaum has shown has already begun to spread to her benefit, as shown by public contracts consulted by this space in favor of Doña Clara’s neighboring suppliers.

Mrs. Brugada has been trying for two years to transform her appearance and manner of public behavior, in an effort to make up the profile held by all political officials in Iztapalapa, a terrain that is disputed with teeth in each neighborhood and each street. She undoubtedly has the President’s sympathy-she has been made mayor twice. However, the presidential style seems reluctant to cede in the hands of a single character more political space than is essential. If Sheinbaum wins the presidential candidacy of the ruling party, she could not assume that the city will be entrusted to one of her pupils.

On the sidelines of this heavyweight fight –Sheinbaum and Monreal– There is a potential third party in discord, Mario Delgado, who more and more clearly declares that he wants to be considered to seek, for the third time, the capital’s government. Delgado Carrillo will deliver good accounts to the September court, with the hope that whoever wins the candidacy promotes a partisan leader tailored to him. This would free the current one to be available in whatever comes.

There is a deep contrast with the opposition’s pinch hitter, Adrián Rubalcava, PRI mayor of Cuajimalpa, who has expressed his ambition to seek the capital’s government, which would mean the rupture of the block opposed to Brunette. There is no shortage of voices in the sense that Rubalcava plans to migrate soon to the arms of the ruling party, to avoid the nightmare of all politicians: living outside the public budget.

