In a shocking scene during the early hours of the morning, a trailer crashed into the San Lázaro Metrobús station in Mexico Citystarting a fire that left at least two people injured.

The accident occurred on Saturday near the emblematic Chamber of Deputies, when the cargo vehicle violently collided with the infrastructure of the public transportation system, causing a situation of chaos and emergency.

2 people injured

According to preliminary reports, both the Trailer driver as an auxiliary police officer who were guarding the station were seriously injured by Burns in the incident. Mexico City firefighters quickly responded to the scene to extinguish the flames that engulfed the scene, working hard to contain the situation and provide assistance to those affected.

Line 5

The Metrobús Control Center immediately activated emergency services, deploying firefighters and medical personnel from the Red Cross to attend to the emergency. Both injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals to receive specialized medical care.

The incident also generated interruptions in the Metrobús service, specifically on Line 5, with the San Lázaro station being temporarily out of service. The company announced that the affected section included from Río de los Remedios to Preparatoria 1, while the damage caused by the accident was being evaluated.