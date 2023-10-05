An incident occurred during the Yesterday night, October 4, 2023in it Mexico City Metro: a convoy crashed in the workshop area from the terminal The rosary of the Line 6no way from El Rosario to Martín Carrera.

What happened on Line 6 of the CDMX Metro?

The collision involved convoy M.0188 and it resulted an injured person, the train driverworker of the Metro Collective Transportation System.

The events took place around 11:30 p.m.when the convoy, for reasons yet to be determined, exceeded the limits of the tracks and violently collided with the wall of the workshops. The driver, identified as Paola suffered injuries to both legs and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Metro CDMX reports on L6

The Collective Transportation System reported the event through its social networks, ensuring that, Despite the shocking incident, service on Line 6 would not be affected.

In addition, the responsible entity indicated that a exhaustive investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to this accident.

According to journalistic reports, Paola, the affected driver, received initial attention from the medical teams of the Metro workshops due to the severity of her injuries.

In this context, the incident has generated additional concern, since it seeks not only to understand the conditions that led to the collision, but also to guarantee the safety and integrity of the transportation system workers.