a train of the line 3 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Meter from Mexico City traveled with open doors.

The above was reported by several Internet users, who viralized the video, which was shared and uploaded to Internet by a user who was moving in the Linewhich runs from University to Green Indians.

People on social networks stated that this is not the first time this has happened and pointed out that it represents a danger for people who travel daily in the capital’s Metro.

You can read:

Cuts in the 2023 Income Law is worrying CDMX deputies

How will the weather be today December 08, 2022 in CDMX and Edomex?

Marches and protests for this Thursday, December 8 in CDMX

They register an earthquake in the Venustiano Carranza de CDMX mayor’s office; near Santa Anita Metro station

They request the intervention of the CDMX authorities for the maintenance of the Metro

They asked the authorities of the Mexico Cityas of the capital subway that the maintenance adequate to prevent these things from happening.

Similarly, they asked the head of government of the country’s capital, Claudia Sheinbaumtake actions to prevent further incidents as they have been recently registered in the local subway, they said.