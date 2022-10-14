The line 2 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Meter from Mexico City was resumed its service after it was interrupted by suspected suicide of one person.

This was reported by public transport of the capital of the country through their official social networks.

He explained that the service is currently stopped on the line 2 around 06:42 hours.

He added that they are carried out maneuvers to rescue a person allegedly run over in the pathways.

In social networks, users who were transported in the line 2 of the capital’s Metro, stated that the service was slow and presented delays in the trains.

Likewise, they pointed out that the events occurred at the station Standard Subway.

Restart of operations in the CDMX Metro

Around 07:00 hours, the service was reactivated in the line 2 of Meter of the Mexico City.

The STC indicated that the progress of trains is continuous in line 2what about Taxqueña to Four Ways behind the restart of operations.