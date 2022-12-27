The Light Rail From Mexico City suspended the service in it section of the seasons Azteca Stadium to Xochimilco.

Bliss suspension It happened during the morning of this Tuesday, December 27 in the transportation south of the capital of the country.

The Electric Transportation Service of Mexico City I notify about the cut in catenary between Huichapan and Francisco Goitia stations. He pointed out that he has popup service from Xochimilco to Azteca Stadium in both directions with the support of units from RTP.

Section from Taxqueña to Huipilco of the CDMX Light Train operates normally

The Light Rail of the Mexico City in its section from Taxquena to Huipilco operates with service from trains.

He added that personnel work in the place to restore to brevity in it service.

He emphasized that the support of units from RTP is helping the population of Xochimilco to Azteca Stadium in both ways. transhipment in Aztec stadium is free, mentioned.



