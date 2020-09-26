The Mexico City Metrobús, which since its creation 15 years ago, has stood out as a benchmark for efficient and safe mobility, is now innovating with the presentation of its first 100% battery-based electric articulated bus.

The development of the unit was possible thanks to a process of collaboration of more than a year between the authorities of Mexico City, ENGIE, MOBILITY ADO and the operating company MIVSA, concessionaire of Line 3 of the Metrobús, the route that the unit will travel. .

The ENGIE company was responsible for developing the charging infrastructure, which can be remotely monitored thanks to a digital platform specialized in fleets, while MOBILITY ADO will provide all the experience in electromobility that it has put to the test in Europe.

Rechargeable at night, environmentally friendly in the day

The commissioning of this new 18-meter long articulated bus will allow passengers on Metrobús Line 3, which runs from Tenayuca station to Ethiopia station, to enjoy emission-free, silent and vibration-free trips.

The first 100% electric Metrobús has a capacity for 160 users and is capable of traveling 330 kilometers, so it is estimated that it will complete its day of service with a single recharge. The unit’s battery is powered at night and it takes only 3.5 hours for the bus to run again.

With this new electric bus, Mexico City and the Metrobús Transportation System become leaders in our country in terms of the adoption of electrical technology that will reduce polluting and carbon emissions in public transportation.

“As a global company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with simple, humane and intelligent proposals, we highlight the importance of renewable energy in mobility. And the arrival of the first electric Metrobús allows us to continue with the technological and energy regeneration experience, acquired in Europe, to now implement it in Latin America as well ”, commented Juan Carlos Abascal, Director of Latin America Mobility Solutions at MOBILITY ADO.

Compared to a diesel-powered Metrobus, the electric articulated bus reduces energy use by 80% and will avoid, in a decade of service, the emission of 1,300 tons of carbon.

Its contribution to improving air quality is undeniable, since it is estimated that it will also eliminate, in those same 10 years, the spread of 14 tons of other pollutants such as particulate matter (harmful to the respiratory system) and nitrogen oxides (associated with the ozone contingencies that the residents of the capital suffer so much).

The new 100% electric Metrobús is the first of 10 units that the CDMX government will acquire to run on Line 3 no later than the end of this year.