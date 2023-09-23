The tragedy that mourned Mexico City caused by lack of maintenance in the Metro Line 12 is the most accurate representation of the state in which they maintain the country’s capital.

No matter how much they try to deceive people and say that the capital is distinguished for being the pinnacle of development, inclusion, exercise of rights, security, growth and social advancement, the truth is that his condition is extremely serious.

This is the place where problems such as the presence of multiple criminal groups that exfoliate the populationgrowth of the povertylack of opportunities for millions of young people, water shortage, job loss due to lack of infrastructure and public services, accelerated deterioration of the environment and natural resources, lack of maintenance of priority structures, entrenchment of interest groups in strategic areas of the government and the diversion of multiple public resources for electoral campaigns; The truth is that Mexico City is suffering accelerated social, economic and environmental decline..

It is the consequence of years of negligence, theft and payment of favorsbut above all that the city has been used as a springboard to seek other public positions, leaving millions of people helpless who not only have not had a good government, but have not had a government that responds to their demands. .

Therefore, Mexico’s recovery in 2024 It will have as its central point the capital of all Mexicans, where the population is fed up with the simulation, irresponsibility, cynicism and opportunism of those who have exercised public functions in their territory.

The Broad Front for Mexico will recover the Mexico City for the citizens, to do the work that those in power today let those in power do for decades, using the capital of the Republic.

Nothing goes unpunished and in the next elections Brunette He will have to pay for the years of indifference, arrogance and mischief with which he has misgoverned the capital.

The coalition we are part of PAN, PRI and PRD We represent a progressive, liberal and modern option, which we will make of the Mexico City a safe, dignified, inclusive and prosperous place to live, work and thrive.

It is time for society and for change to make inclusive and effective politics in our country and in the Mexico City.

*Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

More from the same author:

I harass Xóchitl out of fear

The PRI with Xóchitl

The fight is just beginning

#CDMX #falling