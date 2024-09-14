The Mexico City Health Secretariat (SEDESA) has launched a special health surveillance operation to ensure that food sold on public roads during the celebrations of the Independence of Mexico comply with all the rules of hygiene.

With this operation, SEDESA seeks to protect the health of millions of residents of the capital who will enjoy the national celebrations in squares and public spaces of the 16 municipalities.

Through the Health Protection Agency (AGEPSA), SEDEA announced the launch of a special health surveillance operation aimed at food preparers on public roads due to the Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

This operation seeks to ensure that street vendors comply with hygiene regulations established, thus protecting the health of citizens who will participate in the national celebrations in squares and public spaces.

Objective of the operation

AGEPSA health inspectors will carry out inspections at different points in Mexico City, especially in civic squares, neighborhoods and communities, where a large influx of people is expected. The main objective is to ensure that the preparation and sale of food outdoors comply with the necessary safety measures to avoid possible risks to the health.

AGEPSA warned that eating food in unhygienic conditions can trigger various digestive diseases, and urged both retailers and consumers to follow a series of key recommendations to minimize risks.

Recommendations for consumers

Among the suggestions provided by AGEPSA for those attending the festivities are:

Check the appearance of the food, making sure it looks fresh and has not been exposed to the elements for long periods.

Avoid eating raw or semi-raw products such as salads or ceviches.

Reject foods stored at room temperature or near dirty or contaminated surfaces.

Make sure that preparers do not handle money directly with their hands. If they do, they should wear gloves or plastic bags.

Wash your hands before eating and, if this is not possible, use disinfectant gel.

Measures for sellers

On the other hand, food processors must also observe strict hygiene standards during the preparation and sale process. Some of the recommendations include:

Keep kitchen utensils and surfaces spotlessly clean.

Avoid wearing jewelry, and keep nails short and unpolished.

Wear a cap, face mask, and make sure you are not sick at the time of handling.

Ensure the absence of pests such as rats, cockroaches or flies, as well as domestic animals in the preparation areas.

Ensure that the water used is in adequate hygienic conditions and that waste is properly disposed of in covered containers and away from food areas.

With this operation, SEDESA and AGEPSA seek to promote a culture of responsibility and prevention, reminding citizens that food safety is essential to enjoy celebrations without worries.