The Secretary of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres Guadarrama, reported on the night of this Sunday, December 11, that at the cutoff of 7:00 p.m., It is estimated that 3 million 100 people have visited the Virgin today in the Basilica of Guadalupewith white balance.

The government official of Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that this Sunday 18 missing people were reported, but all of them were located by capital authorities.

In addition, a thousand medical attentions have been granted in the modules installed by the Government of Mexico City and the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office, the demarcation where the Marian temple is located, as well as in the Basilica of Guadalupe.

Marti Batres He also pointed out that four transfers to hospitals have been made but it has not gone any further.

The Secretary of Government of Mexico City mentioned that the influx to the religious temple has been regular in general and quite neat.

The capital official reiterated that the celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe It is the largest religious celebration in Latin America, there is no other as big as the one dedicated to the Morenita del Tepeyac.

He stressed that it is not only revered by Mexicans, but that it crosses borders, even countrymen in the United States consider it a symbol of unity, belonging and identity.

Batres, who called himself Guadalupano, mentioned that the Virgin of Guadalupe has been a symbol throughout the history of Mexico, and proof of this is the banner that Miguel Hidalgo carried during the War of Independence, or that the Zapatistas carried during the Revolution I get an image of the brunette from Tepeyac.

The mayor of Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chíguil, reported on social networks that 76 medical care points have been installed around the perimeter of the Basilica of Guadalupe.

“Volunteers and civil protection personnel have attended to about 981 pilgrims, most of them due to injuries due to fatigue,” said the mayor.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims continue to arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe, on the eve of the December 12 celebrations. At midnight the traditional Mañanitas will be sung and then the liturgical celebration will take place.