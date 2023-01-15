Mexico City. On the night of this Saturday, January 14, a fire was reported in Tláhuacin the limits with the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, to the east of the Mexico City.

Through social networks, the inhabitants of the area indicated that the fire, which is not yet controlled, It occurs on the land of the Xaltepec volcano.

The fire and the column of smoke have been visible from different parts of Mexico City, causing concern among citizens.

Also, The air quality in the eastern area of ​​CDMX has been affected by the firewith high levels of contamination registered.

According to the 7:00 p.m. report, the Tláhuac station is the only one in the entire Valley of Mexico in red, with a record of 110 degrees of contamination.

Firefighters are reportedly working to control the fire.