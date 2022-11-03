After the various “Terror Rolls” carried out in the country’s capital, attended by dozens of motorcyclists, who did not respect the traffic regulations, Omar García Harfuch, head of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), announced the arrests given at the moment.

Through his Twitter account, García Harfuch assured that after three days of shooting, the unit carried out the arrest of 39 people related to acts of violence in confrontations with elements of the police, as well as the insurance of 180 motorcycles and one vehicle.

“To date, the SSC has arrested 39 people, seized 180 motorcycles and 1 vehicle during motorcyclists who endanger the safety of themselves and others; Today actions are being carried out to prevent shots that endanger others,” the official shared.

The Undersecretariat for Traffic Control of the Secretariat for Citizen Security has carried out various prevention and road operations in different areas of Mexico City, where “Terror Rolls” have been carried out, such as Paseo de la Reforma avenue, and some municipalities of the State of Mexico as Ecatepec or Nezahualcóyotl.

According to the authorities, as well as various testimonies of witnesses, among those attending these events were women, men and children. circulating without a helmet or documentationthey got on the sidewalks with their motorcycles and they did not respect the speed limits, traffic lights or exclusive spaces.

On the night of this November 2, another shooting was carried out in the Clavería neighborhood, of the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office, in which they also reported clashes between motorcyclists and policewho deployed an operation in which attendees were encapsulated to prevent the event.

Videos broadcast on social networks show civilians and elements of the SSC fighting with blows, so far the number of detainees in this round is unknown.