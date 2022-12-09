Unlike previous years due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic and the restrictions to avoid an increase in the number of infections, this year there will be free passage and overnight stays for pilgrims who arrive at the Basilica of Guadalupe.

To this end, the authorities of Mexico City and the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s officewill have 5,400 police officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) that will be supported by 300 official vehicles to receive the 10.5 million faithful that are expected to arrive in the coming days.

During a press conference, the head of the SSC, Omar García Harfuch, gave details about the security operation that he will deploy in the vicinity and accesses of the Basilica of Gaudalupe, to maintain order with the support of more than 700 elements of the Transit Undersecretary.

This will be maintained until December 13 and from this date the surveillance activities will begin in the 16 town halls as part of the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathonin order to safeguard the safety of the capital and its visitors.

will also participate Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies (ERUM) with 16 ambulances and 15 motorcycle ambulances, to provide assistance to the population if necessary and the overflight of helicopters from the Condors grouping In addition to 19 uniforms from the tourist police, who will support prevention tours in the vicinity of the Guadalupano temple.

For his part, the mayor in Gustavo A. Madero, Francisco Chiguil Figueroa reported that the installation of 12 thousand public commerce vendors will be allowed to be installed in Misterios and Montevideo, Allende, San Juan de Aragón and Fray Juan de Zumárraga, for which it is expected to collect a thousand tons of garbage, so there will be 32 vehicles for permanent cleaning.