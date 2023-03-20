The Mexico City prepares to receive thousands of visitors during the period of Easterfrom April 2 to 9, 2023.

According to Secretariat of Economic Development (SEDECO), this celebration will leave an economic benefit of 6 thousand 906 million pesos.

This amount represents an increase of 28.7 percent compared to the previous year, indicating a positive trend and sustained growth for the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The head of SEDECO, Fadlala Akabani Hneide, stressed that cultural, religious, tourist and entertainment activities related to Holy Week will benefit more than 102 thousand economic units of the city, where more than 695 thousand people work.

The most benefited establishments will be hotels, restaurantsself-service stores, department stores, places selling religious articles, theaters, cinemas, fish and shellfish distributors, as well as public markets.

Akabani Hneide noted that the tertiary sector (services) will benefit the mostwhile at least 95 thousand businesses of the projected 102 thousand 600 are microenterprises in the capital of the country.

In addition, he cordially invited the public to make their purchases in advance and prioritize sales in public markets, street markets, markets on wheels and neighborhood businesses within the neighborhoods to boost the local economy.

Holy Week is an important celebration in Mexico, and Mexico City is one of the most popular destinations for domestic and foreign tourists looking to enjoy cultural and religious activities during this time of year.

Therefore, SEDECO assured, the local government works to guarantee the safety and well-being of visitors and residents during this festive period.