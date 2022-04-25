Once again, around fifty retired policemen and pensioners from CDMX blocked Paseo de la Reformaat its intersection with Insurgentes Avenueprotesting the lack of payments and benefits.

In claim because the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) has not paid them pension, retirement, in addition to having overdue payments to widows of uniformed officers, the former officers blocked Paseo de la Reforma at the height of the Senate for just over half an hour.

There, after the arrival of dozens of police officers, there were some pushes between the protesters who affected the circulation and the uniformed men who encapsulated them, after which the protest advanced on Reforma to the corner of Río Danubio, in front of the U.S. Embassywhere they were encapsulated again.

It was then that the ex-uniformed accepted the dialogue table with the SSC, whose date was not disclosed, although some of the dissidents reportedly transferred the protest to the offices of the SSC. Police Provident Fundon Pedro Moreno street, colony warriorwhere they have already manifested themselves on previous occasions.

Background

And it is that just on March 16, the group of ex-policemen of the SSC closed for several hours the central and lateral lanes of Paseo de la Reforma and Avenida Insurgentes in protest at the lack of payments.

On that occasion, the dissidents assured that the Police Provident Fund is for the uniformed, not for the institution, for which they demanded to receive what they are entitled to by right, being encapsulated after affecting traffic and lines 1 and 7 of the Metrobuswhich had to cut the service.

Read more: Despite negative perception, Azcapotzalco reduced crime rate: Saldaña

Similarly, in the March blockade, a delegation of retirees and pensioners met with representatives of the Government of Mexico Citybefore being evicted, without apparently reaching an agreement.