The head of the Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumaffirmed this Tuesday that the capital of the country will adhere to the federalization of the health system.

“We agree that the decentralization of the health system has generated various problems and we agree with the federalization process, obviously reconciled with the health workers,” the president of the capital said at a press conference.

He mentioned that yesterday, in the meeting with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe scheme that is being followed in Nayarit was presented, which could be extended to other entities, but the state that does not want it has the option of continuing to receive the federal resource.

“And in our case, of course, I repeat, in conciliation and with dialogue with health workers, our idea is that it be integrated into the federal health system,” Sheinbaum said.

He said that they will talk with the workers in the sector, but the most important thing is that the right to health is fulfilled, that is, those who do not have access to services have primary care and that there is preventive care and they can be channeled to specialized care. .

“The goal is for this health system to be strengthened and for everyone to have a better service, which is actually a right, which is the right to health,” stressed the mayor of Mexico City.

Diagnosis to the CDMX health system

The head of government pointed out that the capital authorities are making a diagnosis with the Mexican Institute of Social Security and knowing what the needs are, because the idea is that it is not as it is, but that all health centers are better equipped.

“That all the hospitals are equipped, so we still don’t have a date, we are simply working on the diagnosis of the health system, and today that the covid is at its minimum in the city, and in the country as well, we can do it, and We have already started with this diagnosis of the city’s health system,” he said.

Sheinbaum warned that it is a yes to the federalization of the health system, but it is important that the issue be discussed with the workers of the Mexico City health system, because some are in health centers and others in hospitals.